Navratri 2017: Shake a leg to Garba with this Charlie Chaplin and Mr Bean twist

The Navratri celebrations have kick-started across the country, and people can’t keep themselves from setting the dance floor on fire. While Garba and Dandia are closer to the heart, people are always looking forward to innovative styles to add oomph to the age-old dance forms.

Looking for a new dance style this Navratri? How about performing Garba with a Charlie Chaplin twist? Confused? Well, don’t be. Here are two videos, widely being circulated on WhatsApp, to your aid. The spoof videos of Chaplin dancing to popular Gujarati folk songs will leave you in splits. With beats in sync, the dance performance are on point. And if you don’t want to perform at Garba nights this year, you could simply forward it to your friends.

These two versions are going viral, featuring the actor’s iconic footwork with the cane. While one is his solo performance, the other one is an unusual combo of Chaplin-waltz and Garba! You simply can’t miss Chaplin dancing to Dholida Dhol Re.

Watch the video here.

Here’s another video of Chaplin doing Garba:

Enjoyed it? Here is a face-off between Mr Bean and Chaplin.

Surely, there is no dearth of wackiness on the Internet!

