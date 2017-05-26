WATCH: Did Emmanuel Macron ignore Donald Trump to hug Angela Markel?

This video clip proves to be quite a sight! (Source: Emmanuel Macron/Twitter) This video clip proves to be quite a sight! (Source: Emmanuel Macron/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump embarked on his first official foreign trip to attend the NATO Summit at Brussels in Belgium and a flurry of awkward videos have taken the Internet by storm. The US president’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron drew the most attention, and quite unsurprisingly, the reason was the two leaders’ “awkward power” handshake leading to white-knuckles and clenched jaws.

In a new video footage, Macron was walking towards a group of leaders, and Trump stretched his hands in anticipation of an embrace. But, the former seemingly swerved him to hug German chancellor Angela Markel instead. Then he shook hands with all the other leaders before breaking into another intense handshake with Trump.

Watch the video here.

À Bruxelles, unis avec nos alliés de @NATO. pic.twitter.com/7nyaoI8hki — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 25, 2017

Interesting!

