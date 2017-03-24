WATCH: This documentary of a freediver swimming in a frozen lake will take your breath away

Literally, breath-taking! (Source: National Geographic/Facebook) Literally, breath-taking! (Source: National Geographic/Facebook)

Scuba diving and snorkeling is a beautiful experience, indeed! Envisaged as fascinating and liberating, it also tends to strike terror in some. Most of you might have seen amateurs and experts exploring the magical underwater world with additional equipments such as oxygen cylinders, scuba gears and fins. But, have you ever heard of freediving?

Also known as breath-hold diving or skin diving, freediving is a form of underwater diving that relies on the divers’ ability to hold their breath until they resurface back. In the adventurous feat, divers need to take a deep breath and swoop into the deep waters without any breathing apparatus. Taking it another level up, imagine swimming under ice in a frozen lake. Scary, right? Believe it or not, but a Finnish freediver Johanna Nordblad is an ardent swimmer — not under water, but under ice — and has even earned herself a Guinness world record for it.

British director Ian Derry tagged along with her to film a documentary on the enchanting experience. A clip from the documentary was shared by the National Geographic Adventure on their Facebook page and it has gone viral with over 7 million views in just two days.

After a biking accident, Nordblad nearly lost her leg to necrosis. As part of her treatment, she began freediving under the freezing Arctic ice in early 2000s. Now, freediving has become her passion. She successfully achieved the “longest swim under ice – breath held (no fins, no diving suit) female with an impressive 50 metres” in November 2016 for a dive she took in March, 2015.

Shot in Finland at minus 14 degrees above and below the ice, the short documentary is an experience that the director describes as “literally breathtaking.” After watching the video, the Netizens couldn’t agree more.

