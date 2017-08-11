WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan stars in this national anthem video beautifully sung in sign language

The background score has been composed by Bollywood music composer, late Aadesh Shrivastava. (Source: Satish Kapoor/YouTube) The background score has been composed by Bollywood music composer, late Aadesh Shrivastava. (Source: Satish Kapoor/YouTube)

India is all set to celebrate the 70th Independence Day on August 15, and in the week leading to the grand occasion, the government has released a new video of the national anthem. The video, which features Amitabh Bachchan, is a step taken to ensure inclusivity and preserve diversity. Shot against the backdrop of the Red Fort, the national anthem has been sung along with sign language and features a lot of specially-abled children.

The background score has been composed by Bollywood music composer, late Aadesh Shrivastava, and that makes it special for another reason. The 3:35-minute video, directed by veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani, was conceptualised by Satish Kapoor, founder-director, We Care Film Festival.

The beautiful video, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has been earning quite a lot of compliments online. As we celebrate India’s 70 years of freedom, the soul-stirring video clip is one of the best things you’ll see.

Watch the video here.

“This is one of the efforts made to make their survival easier. India is an ancient country and sign language has been used since ancient times,” Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey told PTI.

