VIDEO: Watch PM Modi singing ‘Kaate Nahi Katte Din Ye Raat’ in this hilarious spoof video

Anything that Narendra Modi says or does becomes breaking news. Not only official matters, but his images with quirky captions are often the talk of the town and now, spoof videos featuring the prime minister are going viral. A few days ago, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fighting with the PM in a Don 2 spoof video went viral and then, Modi and Rahul Gandhi singing ‘Aa dekhe zara’ song took social media with a storm.

Now, another video posted by Vipra Dialogues on Facebook is making waves. With the caption “Drop The Beat, Mitrooooooooooon!” it has been credited to the page Peeing Human. The video shows Modi playing the tunes first and singing the song ‘Kaate Nahi Katte Din Ye Raat’.

Clipped perfectly from different events, the 1.12 minute video is hilarious and has garnered a huge number of likes and shares.

Watch the video here:



