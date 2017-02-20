Trending News

WATCH: This spoof video of Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi ‘singing’ ‘Aa Dekhe Zara’ is breaking the Internet

There is a 'special appearance' by Donald Trump too!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 20, 2017 1:38 pm
narendra modi, rahul gandhi, donald trump, rahul gandhi akhilesh yadav, narendra modi spoof videos, narendra modi rahul gandhi spoof videos, indian express, indian express trending, trending in india Narendra Modi’s singing battle with Rahul Gandhi is hilarious! (Source: Waah Modi ji Waah/Facebook)

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi are often seen locking horns with each other over political issues, it’s their spoof videos on social media that seem to be people’s favourite. It was only recently that a Don 2 spoof video showing UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a combat with the PM went viral. Now, we have Modi and Gandhi humming their political tunes in a spoof video of ‘Aa dekhe zara’ song.

The hilarious clip was uploaded by a Facebook page called Waah Modi ji Waah on February 18 and since then is going viral! The video shows the leaders singing ‘Aa dekhe zara, “cash” mei hai dum’. Complete with a dramatic silence by Gandhi and a ‘special appearance’ by the United States President Donald Trump towards the end, the video on Facebook has got 8,889 views at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

