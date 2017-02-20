WATCH: This spoof video of Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi ‘singing’ ‘Aa Dekhe Zara’ is breaking the Internet

Narendra Modi’s singing battle with Rahul Gandhi is hilarious! (Source: Waah Modi ji Waah/Facebook) Narendra Modi’s singing battle with Rahul Gandhi is hilarious! (Source: Waah Modi ji Waah/Facebook)

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi are often seen locking horns with each other over political issues, it’s their spoof videos on social media that seem to be people’s favourite. It was only recently that a Don 2 spoof video showing UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a combat with the PM went viral. Now, we have Modi and Gandhi humming their political tunes in a spoof video of ‘Aa dekhe zara’ song.

ALSO READ | This spoof video of Akhilesh Yadav in Don 2, fighting Modi mid-air is hilarious!

The hilarious clip was uploaded by a Facebook page called Waah Modi ji Waah on February 18 and since then is going viral! The video shows the leaders singing ‘Aa dekhe zara, “cash” mei hai dum’. Complete with a dramatic silence by Gandhi and a ‘special appearance’ by the United States President Donald Trump towards the end, the video on Facebook has got 8,889 views at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd