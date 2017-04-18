WATCH: PM Narendra Modi’s appeal pays off? Here’s what happened with Indian Army jawans at IGI airport in Delhi

A heartwarming change! (Source: IndianExpressOnline/YouTube) A heartwarming change! (Source: IndianExpressOnline/YouTube)

Addressing the crowd in his speech on the inaugural day of Shaurya Smarak state war memorial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an earnest request to the nation’s ex-servicemen, war widows, students and families to honour the soldiers, who lose their lives while trying to protect the nation.

Modi also said people in foreign countries give a standing ovation to the soldiers even when they are simply passing by near them. Adding that it can make a huge difference to their lives, he said, “Can we make this effort slowly and develop a tradition to show respect to our defence forces?” Constructed by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the war memorial was unveiled in Bhopal on October 14, 2016.

It seems that his message has sparked a change as the Indian Army jawans saw a delightful change when they entered the Indira Gandhi International airport in the capital. Major Gaurav Arya took to Twitter to share the video of the heartwarming welcome.

“0300 hrs, Indira Gandhi International Airport, crowds break into spontaneous applause when they see # IndianArmy soldiers. The day has come,” Arya shared on his social networking media account.

0300 hrs, Indira Gandhi International Airport, crowds break into spontaneous applause when they see #IndianArmy soldiers. The day has come 🙏pic.twitter.com/olK3nIHXJY — Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) April 18, 2017

When we contacted him, he told indianexpress.com: “Indian Troops were returning from a UN mission (you can see them in sky blue berets and turbans) and landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport today at 0300 hrs. The soldiers and officers were greeted on arrival by spontaneous applause by the staff and also other passengers.”

Expressing delight, he added, “I have never seen this happening in India. Reaction to this is simply fantastic, in the Army. They feel honoured and loved.” Sharing happy reactions to the incident, several Twitter users also responded to his tweet:

@majorgauravarya What a moment

Tears in my eyes

Proud Indian….🇮🇳🇮🇳 — RAHUL TIWARI (@carahult) April 18, 2017

@majorgauravarya @amritabhinder I’ve started doing this for all soldiers & officers in Uniform, so have my kids! It’s a great feeling to let someone know that we love them! — Lone Crusader 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) April 18, 2017

Watch the video here.

Soul stirring!

