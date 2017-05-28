MUST WATCH: Akshay Kumar just shared this powerful poem on menstruation for Menstrual Hygiene Day

“Make sure that a period doesn’t equal a stop”. (Source: Menstrual Hygiene Day – India/Facebook) “Make sure that a period doesn’t equal a stop”. (Source: Menstrual Hygiene Day – India/Facebook)

The taboos and hushed voices around menstruation and periods have long plagued our society, but thankfully, people are speaking up. Sure, the ads for sanitary pads are no longer full of innuendos and covert words, and people actually use the words menstruation and periods in TVCs, but that’s not the case in real life. In reality, we still live in a society where pads are wrapped in newspapers and the days you bleed are called ‘those days’.

ALSO SEE | Menstrual Hygiene Day 2017: This video tells you everything you need to know about menstruation

Well, this powerful poem To Bleed Without Violence by Aranya Johar addresses this issue that periods shouldn’t be seen as a sign of weakness or be hidden, but let it be taken as those days when one can encourage and empower a woman and “make sure that a period doesn’t equal a stop”.

The poem was shared by Akshay Kumar, whose upcoming film Padman is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man known to create affordable sanitary pads for the women in his village.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd