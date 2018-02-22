WATCH: Mumbai woman slips while boarding train; here’s what happened next

Check out the footage of the lady being pulled out and rescued. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Check out the footage of the lady being pulled out and rescued. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

It is quite common at railway stations, especially crowded ones, for a mishap to take place. While sometimes accidents happen due to the carelessness of an individual, other times it could be sheer bad luck. However, a passenger in Mumbai found herself in safe hands after she was rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and others present at the platform.

In the incident, that happened at the Mumbai Central Railway Station, a woman while trying to board a train slipped and fell in the gap between the platform and the bogie as the train started moving. Fortunately, RPF staff and people around were quick to react and managed to pull her out before she slipped under the train. The video of the incident was recorded on camera and shared by news agency ANI. The name of the lady has not been revealed.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with some other people, saved a woman passenger’s life by rescuing her from falling, while she was boarding a train at #Mumbai Central Railway Station’s platform number 4 (21.02.18) pic.twitter.com/Kc3lCJ22nI — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Have you ever had a close shave? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd