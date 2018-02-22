WATCH: Mumbai woman slips while boarding train; here’s what happened next

  • Associate Sponsor
A lady was saved from falling under the tracks of a train she was trying to board by alert RPF personnel and other people present at the platform. The incident took place at the Mumbai Central Railway Station and was captured on camera as well.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: February 22, 2018 8:45 pm
woman train accident, woman train tracks accident, woman saved by RPF, woman rescued, video woman falling under tracks, Check out the footage of the lady being pulled out and rescued.  (Source: ANI/Twitter)
It is quite common at railway stations, especially crowded ones, for a mishap to take place. While sometimes accidents happen due to the carelessness of an individual, other times it could be sheer bad luck. However, a passenger in Mumbai found herself in safe hands after she was rescued by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and others present at the platform.

In the incident, that happened at the Mumbai Central Railway Station, a woman while trying to board a train slipped and fell in the gap between the platform and the bogie as the train started moving. Fortunately, RPF staff and people around were quick to react and managed to pull her out before she slipped under the train. The video of the incident was recorded on camera and shared by news agency ANI. The name of the lady has not been revealed.

