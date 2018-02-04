VIDEO: Bigg Boss ex-contestant Priya Malik shares experience of getting acquainted with her neighbour

Bigg Boss ex-contestant Priya Malik shares her experience of getting to know her neighbour. (Source: Tape A Tale/YouTube) Bigg Boss ex-contestant Priya Malik shares her experience of getting to know her neighbour. (Source: Tape A Tale/YouTube)

It isn’t always easy to live in a metro city and that too all by yourself. While many, who are new to the fast paced lifestyle, focus on fitting in, they invariably tend to forget those around them. Reserved and anti-social Priya Malik did not interact much when she shifted to the dream city Mumbai. Living in the same building for over a year, Malik knew little about those who lived around her. In a 4:55-minute video clip titled ‘Uparwala’, she shares her experience of living in the city and meeting her neighbour. From being a mere neighbour living right above her flat to a helping hand who was there when she needed someone, hear the story of Malik and her unnamed neighbour.

Watch the video here:

