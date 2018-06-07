VIDEO: Mumbai couple recreate DANCING UNCLE’s viral clip; get ‘aunty’ into the frame

This couple switched roles and added a twist to the Aap Ke Aa Jane Se viral video. (Source: GauravKpoor/Twitter) This couple switched roles and added a twist to the Aap Ke Aa Jane Se viral video. (Source: GauravKpoor/Twitter)

It took less than a day for people on social media to take note of a passionate dancer Sanjeev Shrivastava and turn him into an Internet sensation. From Twitter to Facebook and WhatsApp, people extensively shared the video of the Indian ‘dancing uncle’, who was spotted dancing on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

Soon the trend caught up with many more people, who were seen matching the steps of the professor from Madhya Pradesh. A USA-based dancer also spotted the man and copied his moves.

Adding to the long list is another couple, who decided to also add the professor’s wife in their version. In the 1.16-minute video, the woman is seen matching Shrivastava’s whereas the man mimics the professor’s wife.

Watch the video here:

I am where I belong pic.twitter.com/6qgOP0DJPU — Gaurav Kapoor (@GauravKpoor) June 4, 2018

Even though the video got over two thousand likes at the time of writing, it is the original video that many on Twitter vouched for. Here are some of the reactions:

I am still watching the uncle — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 5, 2018

Kaun hai ye log, kaise copy karte hain moves 💁🏽‍♀️ — Shubhi (@MishraShubhs) June 6, 2018

Still the uncle has got the real moves. :D — The Lost Pen (@beardwala_) June 5, 2018

What do you think about this new version of the dancing uncle’s video? Tell us in the comments section below.

