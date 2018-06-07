Follow Us:
VIDEO: Mumbai couple recreate DANCING UNCLE’s viral clip; get ‘aunty’ into the frame

Can't get over the dancing uncle? Another couple decided to recreate the video with the professor's wife. In the 1.16-minute video, the woman is seen matching Shrivastava's steps whereas the man mimics the professor's wife. 

uncle dancing, Govinda’s aap Ke Aa Jane Se uncle dancing, Sanjeev Shrivastava, Sanjeev Shrivastava electronics professor, Sanjeev Shrivastava electronics professor MP dance, wedding dance, funny wedding dance, funny wedding dance viral, viral wedding dance, indian express, indian express trending news This couple switched roles and added a twist to the Aap Ke Aa Jane Se viral video. (Source: GauravKpoor/Twitter)
It took less than a day for people on social media to take note of a passionate dancer Sanjeev Shrivastava and turn him into an Internet sensation. From Twitter to Facebook and WhatsApp, people extensively shared the video of the Indian ‘dancing uncle’, who was spotted dancing on Govinda’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se. 

Soon the trend caught up with many more people, who were seen matching the steps of the professor from Madhya Pradesh. A USA-based dancer also spotted the man and copied his moves.

Adding to the long list is another couple, who decided to also add the professor’s wife in their version. In the 1.16-minute video, the woman is seen matching Shrivastava’s whereas the man mimics the professor’s wife.

Watch the video here:

Even though the video got over two thousand likes at the time of writing, it is the original video that many on Twitter vouched for. Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think about this new version of the dancing uncle’s video? Tell us in the comments section below.

