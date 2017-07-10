WATCH: Mumbai company offers women staff ‘first day of period off’; here’s how they react

The joy and surprise on their faces is heartening when they are told about the policy. The joy and surprise on their faces when they are told about the policy is heartening. (Source: BLUSH/YouTube) The joy and surprise on their faces is heartening when they are told about the policy. The joy and surprise on their faces when they are told about the policy is heartening. (Source: BLUSH/YouTube)

The pain that women go through during their period require little explanation. Though not everybody experiences it, almost all of us have heard women talk about the excruciating pain, the cramps, the nausea, the headaches, and whatnot, they have to go through. It’s always Day 1 which is the toughest. And for those who work, staying at home during those days is not really an option. However, a Mumbai-based media company is showing the way forward by implementing a rather inspiring initiative.

Culture Machine, which has over 75 female employees and runs the Youtube channel Blush, has started a ‘first day period leave policy’. This means women can actually say ‘first day of period’ as a valid reason when applying for leaves. To show how this affects women, Blush uploaded a video of the female staff being told – on camera – about the new policy, and the reactions are priceless.

Watch the video here.

This comes as an extremely positive step, especially since there is a campaign opposing the high tax bracket on sanitary napkins, while bindis and sindoor go tax-free. Culture Machine has even started an online petition, directed at the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Ministry of Women and Child Development, to apply this policy across India.

