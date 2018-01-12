WATCH: Mudslide sweeps car away; two passengers BARELY escape the vehicle

The car got swept along the road due to the force of the mudslide. (Source: Burbankfirefighters/Instagram) The car got swept along the road due to the force of the mudslide. (Source: Burbankfirefighters/Instagram)

Massive mudslides have adversely affected many regions in California, USA. From homes being swept away to trees being uprooted by strong winds, the gravity of the destruction seems to be quite intense. A video, posted by an Instagram account Burbankfirefighters, shed light on the same. In the viral clip, which was posted on January 10, a car is seen being dragged away due to the force of the mudslide.

While it isn’t clear whether anyone was there in the car or not while watching the clip, according to the reports by ABC News, a man Franklin and his girlfriend were sitting in the car when the video was shot. Reportedly, the two were evacuating a friend’s house when the incident took place. Later, a video of the car was also posted on his Instagram account with the caption: “Barely made it out!”

Watch the video here.

