WATCH: MS Dhoni reveals name of FIRST CRUSH; jokes ‘don’t tell my wife now’

Can you guess the name of MS Dhoni's first crush? Watch this viral video.

Little can deter MS Dhoni’s determination on the field, but when it comes to revealing personal details, the Captain Cool often shies away. Recently, the 36-year-old cricketer was left in a tizzy when he was asked to name his “first crush”. But, to everyone’s surprise, Dhoni finally tipped it off with a little warning.

At a promotional event, a magic show was organised on the stage and it was then that the magician asked the former Indian skipper to think about his first crush from Class 2 or 3. Pat came the response from Dhoni, who wittily said: “No, not so early!” As the show continued, the magician went on to ask a few more things before finally revealing the name of the girl. Surprisingly, his guess was correct. Can you believe it?

Quite interestingly, hearing the name from the sorcerer left Dhoni red-faced. While he accepted that the name was right, he jokingly added,” Don’t tell my wife,” and left the crowd in splits. Funny, eh?

Wondering what was the magic spell that did the trick?

Watch the video here:

Turns out Dhoni’s first crush was a girl named Swati, back in 1999, when the cricketer was studying in Class 12.

