WATCH: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva learning IPL names in this video is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

MS Dhoni with daughter dearest! (Source: Sakshi Singh Rawat/Twitter/Instagram) MS Dhoni with daughter dearest! (Source: Sakshi Singh Rawat/Twitter/Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful Indian cricket team captain, has won hearts with his prowess as the skipper, batsman and team leader over the years. Last year, a movie inspired by his life — MS Dhoni: The Untold Story — was released and it garnered a lot of acclaim from the viewers. Not long ago, his retirement news sent the cricket world in a tizzy. But Dhoni still holds the same respect in our hearts.

And now, his two-year-old daughter Ziva is making the world go gaga with her cute candid pictures and amusing videos. Recently, Dhoni took to Instagram to share a video of Ziva as she learns IPL team names from her mother Sakshi Singh Rawat, and it is the sweetest thing ever. “Ziva learning about IPL teams 6 to start off,” Dhoni wrote. Looking at how adorably she recites the city names, it seems that the tiny tot will make for a diligent school kid.

Watch the video here.

Don’t you think so too?

