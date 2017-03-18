Trending News

WATCH: Mount Etna volcano explodes; sends BBC crew running for their lives

Molten lava and smoke injured at least 10 people during the untoward incident.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 18, 2017 10:01 pm
etna, etna volcano, etna volcano eruption, etna volcano explosion, etna bcc crew, etna volcano bbc crew, volcano bbc crew, indian express, indian express news BBC crew caught during the volcano eruption. (Source: @BBCWorld/Twitter)

Trying to get a better look at the Mount Etna volcano, journalists and scientists had gathered to capture unseen pictures and footage of Europe’s most active volcano. However, a sudden explosion took everyone by shock and people had to run for their lives. Molten lava and smoke injured at least 10 people during the untoward incident.

The volcano had been active for two days and had been making for a splendid view with the lava and ash spouting out from its tip. Watch this video posted just before the volcanic eruption:

A BBC news crew, who had come to do a story on volcano monitoring, got stuck at the location after capturing the dramatic moment, and a journalist took to Twitter to narrate the incident. Calling it a “very lucky escape”, she posted a series of tweets. Read her tweets here:

 

Watch the video here.

 

Terrifying, isn’t it?

