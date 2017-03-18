WATCH: Mount Etna volcano explodes; sends BBC crew running for their lives

BBC crew caught during the volcano eruption. (Source: @BBCWorld/Twitter) BBC crew caught during the volcano eruption. (Source: @BBCWorld/Twitter)

Trying to get a better look at the Mount Etna volcano, journalists and scientists had gathered to capture unseen pictures and footage of Europe’s most active volcano. However, a sudden explosion took everyone by shock and people had to run for their lives. Molten lava and smoke injured at least 10 people during the untoward incident.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistani groom makes grand entry at his wedding ‘sitting’ on lion’s top

The volcano had been active for two days and had been making for a splendid view with the lava and ash spouting out from its tip. Watch this video posted just before the volcanic eruption:

A BBC news crew, who had come to do a story on volcano monitoring, got stuck at the location after capturing the dramatic moment, and a journalist took to Twitter to narrate the incident. Calling it a “very lucky escape”, she posted a series of tweets. Read her tweets here:

Caught up in incident at Mount Etna – bbc crew & tourists caught up in huge explosion – caused injuries and evacuation from scene. (1) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Lava flow mixed with steam – caused huge explosion – group pelted with boiling rocks and steam. (2) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises. Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30 year career (3) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Incident could have been worse – explosions like this have killed – but seems minor injuries for now. (4) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Bbc team all ok – some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though – it was extremely scary. (5) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Should re-iterate – we are all ok – people brought off mountain quickly by the excellent rescue team (6) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Just confirmed – everyone taken off the mountain ok – rescue team and guides here were brilliant. We’re heading down mountain now — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Reminder of how dangerous & unpredictable volcanoes can be – everyone had a very lucky escape. (7) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam – not an experience I ever ever want to repeat (8) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

An estimated 8 injuries logged by medical team here. An amazing 78 year old lady was very close – but safely got away (10) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Coming back from mountain now – there’s a big ash cloud above etna now – the plume from the explosion was visible from a long way apparently — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Back at hotel now after Etna explosion. Here’s @NewsCamerawoman with the massive hole a lump of rock burnt through her coat. pic.twitter.com/GVSyj3Sa9A — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Watch the video here.

“Very relieved to be safe” – the terrifying moment @BBCMorelle and crew were caught up in Mount Etna eruption http://t.co/11inHwxYPO pic.twitter.com/Zz0JKmWU1v — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2017

Terrifying, isn’t it?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd