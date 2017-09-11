VIDEO: Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine’s automated interview is the funniest thing you will watch today

The video has been shared more than 17,000 times at the time of writing. (Source: File Photo) The video has been shared more than 17,000 times at the time of writing. (Source: File Photo)

Fans are forever curious abut their favourite celebrities and want to know everything about them. In this quest, the internet comes handy in providing adequate help and guidance. One needs to merely type the name of a celebrity and the Internet will automatically reveal the oft-asked questions about them. These ‘most searched questions’ often vary from seemingly innocuous to bizarre. Have you ever imagined how it would be if the concerned actors and actresses actually answered those questions? Sounds unbelievable? Well, not really. Recently celebrated actors Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin sat together for such an autocomplete interview and the result was hilarious. While Morgan Freeman, when asked if he does his own stunt, quipped quickly, “If it’s had anything to do with a woman, yes,” Michael Caine, when asked if he can do impression replied he can do a very good impression of himself, and actually went on to do it.

The hilarious video has over 45,000 reactions and more than 17,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd