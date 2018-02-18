VIDEO: Monkey takes tourist’s wallet and throws cash into the wind

Such monkey business! (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube) Such monkey business! (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube)

Animals, as many would agree, are capable of doing rather strange things. They can be extremely unpredictable and their actions can amuse, yes, but can also catch you off guard. And if the animal in question is a monkey, then you must be prepared for some serious notoriety. If you do not believe us, then you must watch the video where a monkey takes a wallet from a tourist, examines its contents and then scatters the money. Yes, you read that right! With marked nonchalance, the animal, perched on a railing, throws away all the cash as loud gasps can be heard in the background. However, it does not just stop at that. After this, being possibly bored, the monkey drops the wallet to the ground where another monkey picks it up.

According to a report in the Shanghaiist, the incident took place in China’s Sichuan province.

Watch the video here.

