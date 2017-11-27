VIDEO: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar addresses media in Mumbai

Manushi Chhillar is back in India after touring in Hong Kong and London in the past week. (Source: File Photo) Manushi Chhillar is back in India after touring in Hong Kong and London in the past week. (Source: File Photo)

Manushi Chhillar, who recently won the Miss World pageant and brought the crown back to India after 17 years, was welcomed warmly when she arrived in the country on November 26. Addressing the media in an event in Mumbai, Chhillar spoke about beauty pageants and how they are not just about their beauty and physical appearance. It is more about how one can utilise their beauty to do good. Hailing from Haryana, the 20-year old Chhillar was pursuing MBBS at BPS Medical College for Women before she entered the beauty pageant. Now that the Miss World is back in town, she is attending various events and talking about her experience.

Watch the Live video here:

I am very grateful to the govt of Haryana for all the privileges they are offering to me & one of them is of a position that I can take at a govt office & I would really like to contribute to the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ Aandolan: #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chhillar pic.twitter.com/H8fgQZZKU9 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

All the actors are very beautiful & talented but I would like to work with Aamir Khan. I think he has really challenging roles to give & his movies give a message & connect with the society. My personal favorite actress is Priyanka Chopra.: #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chhillar pic.twitter.com/Q3QT6sBX1C — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

There’s one thing Indian women have in common. We don’t feel persecuted of who we’re & face challenges head on. We do feel it’s not women friendly society but as individuals we set examples & make women confident : #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chhillar on Deepika Padukone #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/hgVrSbw8Zz — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

I am really happy that we will be spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene & I’ll be joined by other Miss World sisters. That is what I am excited about. Bollywood is something which is not on my mind right now.: #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chhillar pic.twitter.com/olFleno5IM — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

This isn’t only about physical beauty but how you utilise that beauty to do something good.: #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chillar pic.twitter.com/Ioig2dQKG6 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

When I started this project, I realised that there is less awareness as far as menstrual hygiene is concerned and availability of sanitary napkins. Then I also realised that we need to make people aware about it.: #MissWorld2017 Manushi Chillar on menstrual hygiene project pic.twitter.com/BuIPzTwVRh — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

Chhillar has earlier been showered with praise for her answer in the final round where she was asked, “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?” To which she replied, “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think its just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get the highest respect.”

