VIDEO: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar addresses media in Mumbai

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Manushi Chhillar spoke about beauty pageants and how they are not just about beauty and physical appearance. It is more about how one can utilise that beauty to do good.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2017 5:31 pm
manushi chhillar, manushi chhillar miss world, miss world manushi chhillar, India welcomes manushi chhillar, indian express, indian express news Manushi Chhillar is back in India after touring in Hong Kong and London in the past week. (Source: File Photo)
Manushi Chhillar, who recently won the Miss World pageant and brought the crown back to India after 17 years, was welcomed warmly when she arrived in the country on November 26. Addressing the media in an event in Mumbai, Chhillar spoke about beauty pageants and how they are not just about their beauty and physical appearance. It is more about how one can utilise their beauty to do good. Hailing from Haryana, the 20-year old Chhillar was pursuing MBBS at BPS Medical College for Women before she entered the beauty pageant. Now that the Miss World is back in town, she is attending various events and talking about her experience.

Watch the Live video here:

Chhillar has earlier been showered with praise for her answer in the final round where she was asked, “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?” To which she replied, “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think its just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get the highest respect.”

