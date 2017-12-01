VIDEO: Watch ex-Miss Universe Sushmita Sen advising Miss World Manushi Chhillar on flight

In the viral video, Sushmita Sen wishes Miss World Manushi Chhillar her best after exchanging pleasantries with each other. (Source: Voguesush/Instagram) In the viral video, Sushmita Sen wishes Miss World Manushi Chhillar her best after exchanging pleasantries with each other. (Source: Voguesush/Instagram)

A video that shows newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar meeting evergreen beauty Sushmita Sen on a flight has gone viral. While an elated Sen, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, had tweeted her congratulations to the 20-year-old beauty on her win, the video showed the two gorgeous women excited to be in each other’s company. “You made my b’day @ManushiChhillar d most memorable ever!! India is proud of U!! U truly R born for greatness, seize it Miss World 2017!! I remember ur smile, it owned me!! soooo happy to see U embark on a journey to inspire d world! Dugga Dugga..Love u,” Sen had tweeted on Chhillar’s win. In the short video doing the rounds of YouTube and the 42-year-old actor’s fanpages, Sen wishes the Miss World her best after exchanging pleasantries with each other.

While indianexpress.com could not independently verify when the video was taken, seeing two women who have made the country proud through their contributions in the same frame is just a sight to behold, no less.

