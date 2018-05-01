VIDEO: Comedian Michelle Wolf satirically slams Donald Trump at the White House correspondents’ dinner

Michelle Wolf’s monologue at the White House correspondents’ dinner left many commentators wondering whether the tradition of having comedians perform at the dinner should be continued or not. (Source: C-Span/YouTube) Michelle Wolf’s monologue at the White House correspondents’ dinner left many commentators wondering whether the tradition of having comedians perform at the dinner should be continued or not. (Source: C-Span/YouTube)

Michelle Wolf, while speaking at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, highlighted some very significant points in the most satirical way on April 28. The 32-year-old comedian started the monologue by giving reference to the multiple porn star stories that are circling US president Donald Trump.

Clearing the air right at the beginning to probably prevent anyone from getting offended, Wolf went on to say, “I am here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I am not trying to get anything accomplished. So, everyone that’s here from Congress, you should feel right at home.” Quite interestingly, Trump was not present at the dinner. However, according to a The New Yorker report, some attendees claimed to have walked out on the performance in protest.

Watch the video here:

Moreover, after the performance, many commentators wondered whether the tradition of having comedians perform at the dinner should be continued or not, the same report stated.

