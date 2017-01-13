Watch: Michelle Obama surprises Americans who were recording farewell message for FLOTUS

There was also a moment of reunion when a friend of Michelle Obama turned up for the video shoot. (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ Facebook) There was also a moment of reunion when a friend of Michelle Obama turned up for the video shoot. (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ Facebook)

Obamas are all set to bid adieu the White House and are making people not just in America but around the world emotional. Already the White House released a star-studded farewell video where people have shared their Obama moments and it left many grabbing boxes of tissues. and if all that was not enough, First Lady Michelle Obama showed up in person and surprised people who had come to record their farewell message for her.

For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, common American were asked to share their message for the FLOTUS, but little did they knew that she was actually behind the curtains listening to their wonderful words.

When the FLOTUS stepped out to greet each of them personally, it made for a beautiful emotional moment. Hugging and crying, fans could not believe, they would be greeted by her warmly.

From young professionals who have been volunteering for social causes to a father who wants to see his daughters grow up with same ideals like her — the speeches were personal and moving. There was also a moment of reunion when a friend of Michelle Obama turned up for the video shoot.

The video shared on the show’s official page has gone viral with over 21 million views and share over three lakh times, at the time of writing. People across the country have been also sharing their messages on the post and expressed how the Obamas will be missed.

Michelle Obama has been extremely popular throughout the years Obama was in office. From her evocative speeches during the 2008 Democratic convention to her latest take on Donald Trump, people have loved and adored her. After the 2016 shocking election results, people also urged her to run for 2020 presidential elections.

Have something to add to this story? tell us in comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd