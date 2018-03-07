Video: Michelle Obama dances with 2-yr-old girl who was mesmerised with her portrait

Former US first lady Michelle Obama dancing with young Parker Curry. (Source: MichelleObama/Twitter) Former US first lady Michelle Obama dancing with young Parker Curry. (Source: MichelleObama/Twitter)

Recently, former US first lady Michelle Obama met the lovely Parker Curry, who gained popularity after a picture of hers staring up in wonder at Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC went viral on social media. A small clip of the video of Obama meeting the girl and shaking a leg with her has now gone viral on social media, after she tweeted it out. The two were dancing to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off by Taylor Swift. “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”, she tweeted.

In one of the media interactions, two-year-old Curry said that she wants to meet Obama and tell her that ‘she’s a queen’. But she was unaware that her dream was soon going to come true.

Watch the video here.

Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

Obama also posted a picture with little Curry on Instagram.

This is not the first time we have seen Obama showing off her dance skills. Previously, at the White House’s last Halloween party, the Obamas proved why they are the coolest couple the world has seen. They danced to the tunes of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and gave the world a cheerful treat.

