Mexico earthquake: Video clips of buildings TUMBLING down and EXPLODING have gone viral

At least 216 people were killed after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Mexico. During the tragedy, people uploaded a lot of images and videos to share it with others. Here are some alarming videos that have gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 10:56 pm
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Mexico on September 19, and hundreds of people lost their lives. Umpteen videos of the havoc caused to the people have been doing the rounds of the Internet, and a lot of them have captured how some of the tallest buildings tumbled down or exploded.

Several buildings collapsed, electricity supply was cut off and mobile networks were interrupted, sending waves of panic through the streets of the country’s capital. A lot of people have been found injured, but several others are feared trapped under the debris. During the tragedy, people uploaded a lot of images and videos to share it with others. Here are some alarming videos that have gone viral.

A girl uncontrollably cries after the earthquake struck the city in this 43-second clip.

Here’s another terrifying video.

Here’s another clip that shows a huge building collapse.

And, one of the buildings in the city was captured exploding.

