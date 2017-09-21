Mexico earthquake: Video clips of buildings TUMBLING down and EXPLODING have gone viral

During the tragedy that the Mexico earthquake was, people uploaded a lot of images and videos to share it with others. During the tragedy that the Mexico earthquake was, people uploaded a lot of images and videos to share it with others.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Mexico on September 19, and hundreds of people lost their lives. Umpteen videos of the havoc caused to the people have been doing the rounds of the Internet, and a lot of them have captured how some of the tallest buildings tumbled down or exploded.

Several buildings collapsed, electricity supply was cut off and mobile networks were interrupted, sending waves of panic through the streets of the country’s capital. A lot of people have been found injured, but several others are feared trapped under the debris. During the tragedy, people uploaded a lot of images and videos to share it with others. Here are some alarming videos that have gone viral.

A girl uncontrollably cries after the earthquake struck the city in this 43-second clip.

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

Here’s another terrifying video.

Mexico City during the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/udERTj2Scs — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Here’s another clip that shows a huge building collapse.

Usuarios grabaron el momento en que un edificio se colapsa por el sismo pic.twitter.com/W8hamukccw — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017

And, one of the buildings in the city was captured exploding.

Video captures building exploding after a 7.1 Earthquake strikes Mexico City. Please pray for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/tOytBnYQuR — Mauricio Cantu (@mcantu06) September 19, 2017

