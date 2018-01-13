WATCH: Hold your breath! Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks play each other’s iconic roles on Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks follow each other’s footsteps in acting. (Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube) Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks follow each other’s footsteps in acting. (Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube)

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks have a huge fan following all across the globe, and their intense performances have won them many awards and accolades. Haven’t most of us grown up watching their iconic roles on the silver screen? But, what if you had to ask the two which roles they liked the best from each other’s list of movies?

On the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actors were surprised when DeGeneres asked the two to name the favourite characters that the other had played on screen. Little did they know what was in store for them.

Asking them to enact popular scenes from their films, the host left them gaping in shock – but, both of them delivered, and how! “From Forrest Gump to Julia Child, Hollywood icons Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep attempt to embody each other’s most memorable characters,” the 5.41-minute clip was captioned.

Watch the video here.

