Video: What if you had a MEMES EXAM? AIB shows you what to do

Meme Exam Question No. 6: Write an essay on Justin Trudeau’s son, not Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. (Source: AIB/Youtube) Meme Exam Question No. 6: Write an essay on Justin Trudeau’s son, not Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. (Source: AIB/Youtube)

It’s March, which means we’re bang in the middle of meme… oops, exam fever for a sizable chunk of the population, because even if you’re not giving an exam, your kid/nephew/niece probably is, and that would have an automatic trickle down/side-ways/up effect on your life as well. And while we spend our days and nights swiping and LOL-ing at the various memes (aka My Entertainment, My Empowerment) flooding the World Wide Web, the funny folks over at AIB decided to even make this pastime unfunny – they’ve introduced the idea of a ‘Meme Exam’!

*Cue in the horror scream music*

The latest clip from the comedy group envisions a world where life is divided into wholesome memes, classical art memes, international memes and what-not. There’s the backbencher memelord and those that live in a meme world (millennials would identify with many of them), and if you’re really desperate and things are last-minute then just mug up the first nine pages of 9GaG, ’40 marks toh pakka hain‘.

Watch this serious comedy video here.

