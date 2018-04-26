VIDEO: Melania finally holds Donald Trump’s hand, but not before putting up a brave fight

Melania Trump stood unperturbed for a good while when Donald Trump tried to hold hands with her, till she finally gave into his attempts. (Source: AP, Twitter) Melania Trump stood unperturbed for a good while when Donald Trump tried to hold hands with her, till she finally gave into his attempts. (Source: AP, Twitter)

Remember the video of Donald Trump desperately trying to hold his wife Melania Trump’s hand as she adamantly swatted him away? That, well, of course, went viral. Guess what? Melania continues to be pretty resolute in her decision of no PDA with the POTUS, though this time, she did not really put up a fight. As they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte at the White House, Trump was seen coaxing his wife, with the ‘pinky’ finger of his left hand, to hold his hand. She stood there, unperturbed. This was for seconds until the POTUS decided to try again (because he’d rather ask permission to touch a turkey, but his wife, well.) and she responded in affirmation. But not fast enough for the awkward moment to go unnoticed, and thus viral, all around the world.

You can watch the video here.

In case watching Melania trying to thwart Trump’s attempts is the highlight of your Thursday, here are blasts from the past that you’d probably want to see.

So what do you think was more awkward — Trump’s desperate attempts to hold his wife’s hand or the horror on Macron’s face when Trump tried to brush off dandruff from his coat? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

