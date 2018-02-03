VIDEO: Meghan Markle laughs off an awkward goof-up at an awards ceremony

Do royals make mistakes? Watch this video to see how Meghan Markle handled a goof-up! (Source: AP) Do royals make mistakes? Watch this video to see how Meghan Markle handled a goof-up! (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle was recently seen at her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry. Reflecting her calm personality, she stepped out in a slim-fitting Alexander McQueen trouser suit. While attending the Endeavor Fund Awards at London’s Goldsmiths’ Hall, Markle was called at the desk to honour the accomplishments of wounded, injured and sick former service-personnel in the fields of sport and adventurous challenges.

While presenting the second prize with her co-presenter, a little mix-up of notes left the entire hall in splits. But the former Suits star and her co-presenters took it sportingly and twisted it into funny moment instead of an embarrassing one. Eventually, the duo struck the right chord and people couldn’t stop applauding them.

Watch the video here.

Meghan Markle sees the funny side in an awards ceremony mix-up. Things didn’t go to script at an event to honour inspirational servicemen and women. pic.twitter.com/l84edOf7NW — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 2, 2018

