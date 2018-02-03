  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

VIDEO: Meghan Markle laughs off an awkward goof-up at an awards ceremony

Meghan Markle made her debut at a royal engagement during the Endeavor Fund Awards at London’s Goldsmiths’ Hall. However, things went a bit out of hand... Read on to know what happened next.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2018 7:46 pm
Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle actress, Meghan Markle actor, indian express, Do royals make mistakes? Watch this video to see how Meghan Markle handled a goof-up! (Source: AP)
Related News

Meghan Markle was recently seen at her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry. Reflecting her calm personality, she stepped out in a slim-fitting Alexander McQueen trouser suit. While attending the Endeavor Fund Awards at London’s Goldsmiths’ Hall, Markle was called at the desk to honour the accomplishments of wounded, injured and sick former service-personnel in the fields of sport and adventurous challenges.

While presenting the second prize with her co-presenter, a little mix-up of notes left the entire hall in splits. But the former Suits star and her co-presenters took it sportingly and twisted it into funny moment instead of an embarrassing one. Eventually, the duo struck the right chord and people couldn’t stop applauding them.

Watch the video here. 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 03: Latest News