Ever wondered how Barbie would dance? Check out dancing sensation Dytto’s videos

This 19-year-old dancer from Florida, US, became an Internet sensation when a video of her dancing as Barbie to an electronic version of ‘I’m a Barbie Girl’ went viral a couple of years back. Uploaded by various users, the video has garnered tens of millions of views across. The precision with which Dytto would combine popping, robotting, animation, tutting and finger tutting has resulted in her not only making it big as a dancer, but also as a model and host of a popular music show called The Drop.

Soon after the Barbie video became popular, she was called on to The Ellen Show, which was apparently on her bucket list, where she performed with the immensely talented and popular tWitch.

Now, she’s even got a successful Youtube channel over a million followers (in which she collaborates with dancer Fik-shun) and almost 2 million followers on Instagram.

