WATCH: Massive mystery sea creature washes ashore and turns water bloody red

Have you ever seen a fish? Well, it’s quite a common sight and we hardly care. But, what if a giant shark or whale comes ashore? Well, a somewhat similar incident at the Hulung Beach in Indonesia sent chills down the spine of the spectators. A massive mysterious sea creature weighing approximately 35 tonnes washed up on a beach shore. The 15-metre long creature floating in the sea became a public spectacle but ended up making it all bloody red.
According to Beritasatu.com, “the beached up carcass was first spotted by Asrul Tuanakota, a local resident of the village.” Another local also went on to share the incident on his Facebook page. Take a look at it here.
It is being speculated that it could be a giant squid or a sperm whale. Marcus Chua, a museum officer at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, told Mashable that the carcass appears to be that of a baleen whale. A video of the huge creature has garnered about 4.5 million views on YouTube.
Shocking, isn’t it?
