WATCH: This mash-up of Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh and Coldplay’s songs is the soulful mix you need

Listen to this mash-up of the tracks — A Sky Full of Stars, Hona Tha Pyaar and Love Me Thoda Aur — with vocals by Soulful.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 16, 2017 7:33 pm
Bollywood’s music is diverse, but Atif Aslam and Arijit Singh are two singers that can make you fall in love with any song they sing. Ever wondered what would happen if their songs were mixed together? Well, stop imagining now, because here’s a song mix that will leave you spellbound with their tracks.

And if you thought that was all, there’s a punch of Coldplay’s song at the beginning to lift your spirits like never before! Listen to this mash-up of the tracks — A Sky Full of Stars, Hona Tha Pyaar and Love Me Thoda Aur — with vocals by Soulful.

Watch the video here.

 

Isn’t it melodious? Tell us in the comments below.

