WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg visits his Harvard dorm room after 13 years; goes live on Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the successful founder of Facebook, is famously known to have dropped out of Harvard to create the social media giant. And after 13 years, Zuckerberg went back to his Harvard dorm room, and no surprises for guessing, made a Facebook Live video from there. The almost 24-minutes long video has a visibly ecstatic looking Zuckerberg, remembering the good old days, with his wife Priscilla Chan too, in the background. The dorm room is also popularly known as the place where the 33-year-old launched what we know as Facebook today, as “Thefacebook” then.

“This is my first time being back here since I left 13 years ago. It has been a place where a lot of really special things happened in my life,” Zuckerberg is heard saying in the video.

He will be giving a commencement speech at the prestigious university’s graduation ceremony with year, where he will also reportedly get his honorary degree.

