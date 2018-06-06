Dutch PM cleans up after spilling coffee; Twitterati wonder what would have Indian politicians done

His humility has definitely won hearts worldwide, and one Twitter user, correlating him with the attitude of Indian politicians and business leaders. (Source: Cees Van Beek/Twitter) His humility has definitely won hearts worldwide, and one Twitter user, correlating him with the attitude of Indian politicians and business leaders. (Source: Cees Van Beek/Twitter)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in news after he spilled a coffee and cleaned it on his own, without waiting for the Parliament’s cleaning staff to get going. That people across the world are lauding the PM for this, on the other hand, also gives a glimpse of the elitist mentality many of our political leaders project. Nevertheless, the video of the Netherlands PM cleaning the spilled coffee with a mop, while the cleaners cheer him, has gone viral. He has a bunch of files in one hand and a foam cup of coffee in the other which he drops while walking. His humility has definitely won hearts worldwide, with Coack Vikram, one Twitter user, correlating him with the attitude of Indian politicians and business leaders. “How many of us even know the name of the janitor who daily cleans our office toilets?” he further asks.

Watch the video here.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dropped his coffee cup today in Parliament, then cleaned up the mess himself under loud cheers of the Parliament’s cleaners. pic.twitter.com/hHhcP24YHQ — Cees Van Beek 🇳🇱 ‏ (@ceesvanbeek) June 4, 2018

Here are some of the reactions the video elicited on social media.

Sometimes Prime Minister can do the job of a sweeper but not in our part of the world only Mark Rutte the Prime Minister of Netherlands can act as a sweeper I am impressed by his humbleness and that’s why he is very popular in Dutch people pic.twitter.com/Kdjiue4r0i — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) June 5, 2018

🌍 Question: what would the president or prime minister of your country do if he/she would accidentally drop a cup of coffee? ☕️ I am proud of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte @MinPres 🇳🇱 And this is not just because it is #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/AQWn002HlD — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) June 5, 2018

Have a look at Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte and what he does when a tea cup accidently fell from his hands… And Imagine what would Indian Political leaders do in this situation? pic.twitter.com/owwtsayM5F — Shruthi Shetty (@shruthishetty21) June 5, 2018

Mark Rutte, current Prime Minister of the Netherlands,accidentally drops his coffee cup.See his reaction AND action.Wish Indian politicians & business leaders could emulate this. How many of us even know the name of the janitor who daily cleans our office toilets? #PresenceOfMind pic.twitter.com/8RaLQNf3Ay — Coach Vikram (@CoachVikram) June 6, 2018

While what Rutte did was replete of humility, that people across the world are celebrating it as something incredible shows how we have leaders but could use some more role models. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

