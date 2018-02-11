VIDEO: 45-yr-old Mandira Bedi proves age is just a number by working out in a sari

Mandira Bedi makes working out in a sari look SO easy. (Source: mandirabedi/Instagram) Mandira Bedi makes working out in a sari look SO easy. (Source: mandirabedi/Instagram)

Mandira Bedi is obviously not a fan of living by the rules. The actor/host has – over the years – challeneged norms with her stint as a cricket commentator and for many years, she’s emerged as a fitness icon as well. So, when she dropped down in an elegant sari to do some push-ups, it didn’t really come as a surprise for many, but it doesn’t take away from the wow factor of seeing someone coolly working the sari in such a way!

The 45-year-old, who has time again shared videos of working out at the gym and pushing herself and inspiring others to do the same as well. While we are still struggling to ‘push up’ our push-up count in sweats, Bedi managed to leave us impressed by effortlessly pulling off the exercise in a sari, when she was challenged by the host to do so at an event.

She also shared a video of herself doing push-ups in a sari which was rightly captioned, “When the attire didn’t matter.. the business had to be done!!” Check out the video here.

But then, Bedi is not the only woman who has made working out in a sari ‘a thing’, as Usha Soman – otherwise known as model-actor and fitness icon Milind Soman – has also shown us in the past how she can easily do a plank in a sari. The 78-year-old proved that sari is not a limit as she was seen running a marathon session alongside her son in the six-yard wonder, and that too barefoot.

While Bedi remains a fitness role model for us, her Instagram account is a constant motivation for us on the days when getting out of bed seems a task.

Inspired to hit the gym yet? Let us know in the comments below.

