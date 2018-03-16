VIDEO: Whoa! This man transformed his car trunk into a fully-functional kitchen

From a small trunk to a functional kitchen, see the transformation of an electric car. (Source: Thinkstock Images) From a small trunk to a functional kitchen, see the transformation of an electric car. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Travelling and camping can be full of adventure and fun, but it can also be taxing. While most things can be carried along, food storage is one problem that persists. Many times, travellers pick non-perishable food so that it lasts. But, how long can you survive on it? To solve the problem, a man decided to get a solution once and for all.

A video, uploaded by YouTube channel Kiwi EV adventures, shows a step-by-step guide on how this guy transformed the truck of his electric car into a fully functional kitchen. In the 4.33-minute clip, which has collected over 20,000 views so far, the truck of the small car has been beautifully transformed, with each section functional. In addition to a fridge, storage, sink, there is also running water available in the kitchen. Wondering how he did it?

Watch the video here.

