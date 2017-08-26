VIDEO: This shocking footage of a man scouring for mosquitoes will give you a nightmare!

The video which is freaking everyone out on the Internet emerged from Russia. (Source: Viral Hog/ Facebook) The video which is freaking everyone out on the Internet emerged from Russia. (Source: Viral Hog/ Facebook)

Mosquitoes can not only be annoying but pretty scary as well. From their constant buzzing sound to their dengue and malaria-causing abilities – there are umpteen reasons why their presence can give you a headache. If you get annoyed every time you spot a few here and there at your home, then look at this startling video.

The video is going viral as it has literally blown everyone’s mind on the Internet. The striking video shows a man sweeping something with his bare hands that somewhat appears to be sand. But once the camera zooms in, it will kick the living daylights out of someone, when you see the giant mosquito larvae moving. The footage was shot in Taganrog, Russia.

People are freaking out seeing the large swarm of mosquitoes, that is not so rare in Russia because it hosts a bizarre competition every year to declare a winner with most bites!

Watch the video here

