This video of a 57-yr-old heroically pulling a man out of a burning car is going viral for the right reasons

Heroes without capes: See how a 57-year-old, single-handedly pulled out a man from a burning car. (Source: Aurora Police Department/Facebook) Heroes without capes: See how a 57-year-old, single-handedly pulled out a man from a burning car. (Source: Aurora Police Department/Facebook)

When we think superheroes, images of characters in capes come to mind. But not all heroes wear capes, as we found out from the dashcam video from a police car that has gone viral. The clip, which is widely being shared on social media shows 57-year-old Jose Martinez single-handedly pulling out a man from a burning car.

The dramatic video was posted on Facebook by Aurora Police Department on their page, stating that the incident had taken place in Illinois, United States. According to the Facebook post, Martinez lived across the street from where the accident took place and rushed to the location to help the driver after spotting the car on fire. Reportedly, the victim, a 34-year-old Warrenville man, suffered a few burns and injuries, and was later transported to a suburban Chicago hospital for treatment.

Watch the video here.

“To say Jose’s actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm’s way. Outstanding job, gentlemen,” read the post. Ever since this video has been posted, it has collected over 86,000 views and some 1,600 reactions on Facebook.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd