VIDEO: Lion brutally attacks wildlife park owner when he enters the enclosure

Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 10:13:41 pm
lion attack, lion attack video, lion attacks man in his cage, man walks in lion cage, lion cage video, indian express, indian express news The park owner survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital. (Source: AdvBarryRoux/Twitter)
In a tragic incident, a wildlife park owner was wounded by a lion after he entered the animal’s cage at the Marakele Predator Park in South Africa. The 67-year-old man named Mike Hodge was rushed to the hospital with injuries on the neck and jaw, according to a Daily Mail report.

A video of the incident was also shot by onlookers, where Hodge could be first seen entering the animal’s enclosure and then trying to run away from it. Unfortunately, as he wasn’t fast enough, the lion caught hold of him and dragged him away.

Watch the video here:

Fortunately, Hodge survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital. One of his friends, who does not want to be named, told The Sun that the park owner, who entered the cage to investigate the smell in the lion’s enclosure, irked one of the lions when the incident took place.

