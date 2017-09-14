VIDEO: ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ contestant used help in final question; you must see what he did next

If this is not confidence, then what is? ( Born to be an Engineer/YouTube) If this is not confidence, then what is? ( Born to be an Engineer/YouTube)

Quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has enjoyed a massive fan following ever since it began in 2000. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show is currently in its 9th Season. KBC was inspired by the British show ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?’ An episode of the British show has now gone viral in which the confidence of a contestant seems to have surprised viewers. John Carpenter, who was playing for a million dollars stayed enviably calm and did not use a single lifeline till the last question. This remarkable performance impressed many, including the host of the show, Terry Crews. Carpenter, however, at the last question resorted to ‘seek help’ from his father and called him. But he only did it to tell his father, over the phone, that he is winning a million dollars, leaving the audience and Crews stumped.

Watch the hilarious video here.

