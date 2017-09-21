VIDEO: Man giving his DOG a lesson in DRUNK DRIVING is the funniest ever!

The hilarious video of the man giving lesson in drunk driving to his dog has over 20,000 shares at the time of writing. (Source: UNILAD/Facebook) The hilarious video of the man giving lesson in drunk driving to his dog has over 20,000 shares at the time of writing. (Source: UNILAD/Facebook)

It’s no secret that people behave strangely when drunk. Most of us have embarrassing drunk tales that we would rather not share. But if they are recorded and uploaded on social media, then we probably have to live with it. Recently a video uploaded on Facebook shows a man, who in all probability was drunk, giving his dog a lesson in drunk driving. Yes, you read that right. In the video, the man can be seen trying to convince the animal not to drive in that condition, while the latter can be sitting with a grim expression on the driver’s seat, visibly displeased.

“Major, you cannot even focus on the road,” the man tells the canine, while those who are recording it can be hard laughing behind. The video has over 20,000 shares at the time of writing and people are in LOVE with the dog’s expression!

Watch the video here.

