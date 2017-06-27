WATCH: Man gulping down 50 RAW EGGS in 15 seconds is the most GROSS thing you will watch today

The man did not flinch even once while gulping down those raw eggs. (Source: UNILAD/Facebook) The man did not flinch even once while gulping down those raw eggs. (Source: UNILAD/Facebook)

How far can one go for fame? The question can lead to various and varied responses. But a man in China just pushed the bar by gulping down five beer mugs filled with raw eggs. Yes, you read that right. In a video shared by UNILAD on Facebook, the man can be seen drinking 50 raw eggs straight out of a glass and that too in 15 seconds. If you are already cringing reading it then you must watch the video where the man does not even flinch. Almost breathlessly he finishes off drinking those raw eggs, and does a victory sign after he is done with this.

Watch the video here.

The outrageous video has over six million views at the time of writing and people cannot believe it happened. Here are some of the reactions.



