VIDEO: Man creates record by carrying 29 BEER MUGS and not dropping a SINGLE one!

The man broke his previous record of carrying 25 beer mugs. (Source: Ruptly TV/YouTube) The man broke his previous record of carrying 25 beer mugs. (Source: Ruptly TV/YouTube)

If you like your beer, then downing a couple of bottles should be no big deal. But what about carrying more than a couple beer mug-fulls and not dropping or drinking them and walking quite a distance with them? Sounds like an uphill task? Well, not for certain people. A new world record has been set for carrying mugs of beer in southeastern Germany. In Bavaria, which is also home to Oktoberfest, the world’s biggest beer festival, Oliver Struempfel cradled 31 beer-filled tankards stacked up in two tiers, walked 40m before setting them down.

According to a report in Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Struempfel had initially carried 27 beer mugs, beating his previous record of 25 mugs, and then he went he carried four more and went for a second attempt. But two fell down and could not be ultimately counted.

Watch the video here.

