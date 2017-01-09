WATCH: This explanation on how women should go out in public will leave you thinking as you ROFL!

Mallika Dua has just the answer to those who blamed the women after Bengaluru molestation took place. (Source: Mallika Dua/Instagram) Mallika Dua has just the answer to those who blamed the women after Bengaluru molestation took place. (Source: Mallika Dua/Instagram)

While most of us celebrated the New Year’s Eve happily with our loved ones and friends, a shocking turn of events took place at Bengaluru’s arterial MG Road. ‘Mass molestation’ of women by an unruly mob took place, while there were more than 1,200 police personnel present. And this was not the only case of molestation that took place in the IT city that night. What shocked the world were the imbecile remarks made by certain politicians. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara was of the opinion that “these kind of things do happen” and blamed the rowdy behaviour on youngsters trying to copy Westerners — not just their mindsets but also their way of dressing; while Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi compared women to sugar and men to ants that cannot be kept away from the former. In the face of such absurd remarks, comedienne Mallika Dua recently took to Instagram to make her stand clear on women’s safety.

Known for her viral ‘Makeup didi’ Instagram videos, Dua also had an interesting prelude attached to her post, in which she has used an Instagram filter — that of a red chilli. In her quintessential makeup didi manner, Dua hilariously with generous doses of sarcasm tells people that women should get “paprika looks” done — because she agrees that it’s the way the women dress up which leads men to want to molest them.

See her post here.



“We are always asking for it. Asking for it in Bangalore, asking for it in Delhi, in Shakti mills in super safe Mumbai. We are asking for it in bikinis and burqas alike. We are asking for it after marriage, before marriage, in buses, at concerts, clubs. I once asked for it at Dargarh Ajmer Sharif, true fucking story. I even asked for it once when I was 7 years old in the back of my own car. But now, with a help of makeupdidi, I have found a solution to all of this. Hopefully I’m not asking for it anymore. Aap bhi try kijiye ye looks zaroor. Gustakhi Maaf, Abu Azmi chacha. FU”

