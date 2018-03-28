Video: Mahira Khan dances to Shilpa Shetty’s iconic ‘Main aai hu UP, Bihar lootne’ at a wedding

Mahira Khan is setting the temperatures soaring at a wedding with her killer moves. (Source: Afia Blogs/Instagram) Mahira Khan is setting the temperatures soaring at a wedding with her killer moves. (Source: Afia Blogs/Instagram)

Mahira Khan, who made her way into our hearts as she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, is setting the temperatures soaring at a wedding, if videos going viral from the venue are anything to go by. The beauty was seen shaking a leg at what is being said is her friend’s wedding. Dressed in an elegant lehenga, Khan is seen having a lot of fun and dancing along with the rest at the wedding. While it is not confirmed whose wedding was she at, the many Instagram videos and their captions suggest she was attending her best friend’s wedding celebrations. She even performed to Main aai hoon UP, Bihar lootne, the popular song from Shool and which has been made into an anthem of sorts by Shilpa Shetty, while she was busy scorching up the stage.

Watch the videos here.

Looks like the Pakistani actress took her dance moves from quite a few songs… could you identify Hrithik Roshan’s signature move?

