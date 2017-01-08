Watch: Magician David Blaine’s bullet catching with mouth stunt goes wrong

As he pulled the trigger, the bullet fired into the cup – but the gumshield was shattered by the impact. As he pulled the trigger, the bullet fired into the cup – but the gumshield was shattered by the impact.

Internationally famous magician David Blaine has always amazed the audience with his tricks. But rarely an act has tricked him. Recently, 43-year-old Blaine performed a stunt at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas where his attempt to fire a gun and catch the bullet in his mouth went horribly wrong. The magician’s stunt was aired on his E4 show Beyond Magic and it scared the living daylights out of the most of the audience.

The crazy act involved him holding a metal cup between his teeth, which were protected by a special gumshield. Blaine held a rope attached to the gun, while a laser pointed to the spot where the bullet was supposed to hit. However, as he pulled the trigger, the bullet fired into the cup – but the gumshield was shattered by the impact. “When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat,” Blaine said in the video.

“I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead. Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. At that moment I realised that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive,” he added in the video. Though the magician was saved from grave injuries, it left him with a lacerated throat.

Blaine’s famous bullet catch, which he first attempted in 2010 was revamped as he was committed to pulling the trigger on himself, in front of 20,000 people at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Though everything was planned and practiced he agreed he did not pay much heed to get a better guard.

Baffled by the stunt a user wrote,”David Blaine? More like David Insane!” while other remarked, “David Blaine ain’t human, what person would attempt to catch a bullet in their mouth?”

Shockingly, the magician still plans to do the trick on his upcoming world tour, even though his assistants have refused.

