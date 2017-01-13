Watch: Man withdraws Rs 1,500 from ATM, only to find two one-side-blank notes of Rs 500

A man identified as Hemant Soni used his card to withdraw Rs 1,500 from a public sector bank’s ATM at his village, about 40 km from Khargone district headquarters. (Source: Kunal Shukla/ Youtube) A man identified as Hemant Soni used his card to withdraw Rs 1,500 from a public sector bank’s ATM at his village, about 40 km from Khargone district headquarters. (Source: Kunal Shukla/ Youtube)

The 50-day demonetisation drive may be over, but people’s misery with restricted cash in hand is still continuing. And to add to the cash crunch with tight withdrawal limit, there are cases of ‘misprinted’ notes in circulation. Farmers in Madhya Pradesh received Rs 2,000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi’s image on it. People on Twitter had amazing jokes and memes in response to it. Twitterati had a field day coming up with hilarious theories as to why Gandhi went missing.

While those jokes are still in circulation, new misprinted notes have surfaced in the state, this time in Segaon village. An ATM at the village in Khargone district dispensed two ‘one-side blank’ currency of the new Rs 500 note.

A man identified as Hemant Soni used his card to withdraw Rs 1,500 from a public sector bank’s ATM at his village, about 40 km from Khargone district headquarters. But was baffled to see that all the three Rs 500 notes were not similar. Two notes were blank on one side, and this time not Gandhi, but Red Fort was missing. “Of the three Rs 500 notes, two were printed on one side while the other side was completely blank,” Soni told PTI.

Soni later rushed to the branch the next day and lodged a complaint. The bank officials replaced the notes and agreed that the notes were not fake but it was a “printing mistake”. The bank officials told PTI that the misprinted notes were received from the Reserve Bank of India.

Watch video here

“We have changed these ‘misprinted’ currency notes after the consumer’s complaint. We are now checking the currency notes before loading them into the ATMs,” the deputy manager of the bank’s Sabji Mandi main branch told PTI.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd