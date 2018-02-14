VIDEO: Lucas the musical spider is the cutest thing you will watch on the Internet today!

Have you checked out Lucas the musical spider? (Source: Lucas the Spider/YouTube) Have you checked out Lucas the musical spider? (Source: Lucas the Spider/YouTube)

Haven’t we all, at one point of time adored animated character. If not all, then some of us even had imaginary friends who could be anything we wanted them to be. If you ever imagined a musical spicer, then guess what it has turned into a reality. A 0.32 – minute short clip titled Lucas the Spider, that has gone viral on social media, shows an adorable Lucas along with his instrument. Check out this uber cute video of Lucas the musical spider, who wants to be the world’s most musical spider.

Watch the video here:

Did you find this cute? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd