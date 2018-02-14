  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Lucas the musical spider is the cutest thing you will watch on the Internet today!

Animated short clips or movies often tend to cheer up many. If you are having a gloomy day, then check out this short clip of Lucas the musical spider. It is surely going to be the cutest thing you will see today.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2018 7:40 pm
musical spider, lucas musical spider, cute spider, cutest videos, viral videos, Have you checked out Lucas the musical spider? (Source: Lucas the Spider/YouTube)
Haven’t we all, at one point of time adored animated character. If not all, then some of us even had imaginary friends who could be anything we wanted them to be. If you ever imagined a musical spicer, then guess what it has turned into a reality. A 0.32 – minute short clip titled Lucas the Spider, that has gone viral on social media, shows an adorable Lucas along with his instrument. Check out this uber cute video of Lucas the musical spider, who wants to be the world’s most musical spider.

Watch the video here:

Did you find this cute? Tell us in the comments section below.

