Not for the weak-hearted: This video will make you think twice before ordering your next platter of sushi

So are ready to order your next platter of sushi? (Source: shoumizo3446/Twitter)

Given how Instagram has turned a lot of people into food bloggers of sorts, you must be aware of how many tend to click pictures of their food whenever they go to restaurant. Twitter user shoumizo3446 was no different when visited Sushiro, a conveyer belt sushi chain based in Japan to have surf clam sushi. The video he shared on Twitter did not take much time before going viral on the Internet. Why? Well, if your food is not dead enough and begins to wriggle on your plate, it is definitely not an appetizing culinary experience then.

The Twitter user realised his food was alive when it started wriggling on the plate. The video with nearly 50,000 retweets and almost 1,08,000 likes is going viral on social media platforms.

Watch the video here.

So when are you ordering your next platter of sushi? Oh, not so soon?

