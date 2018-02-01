VIDEO: UK minister ‘resigns’ in Parliament for being LATE and Tweeple lost their calm

Lord Bates was late and was not present at his seat when a fellow Parliamentarian asked a question directed at him. Ashamed, he resigned and walked out of the House. (Source: Richard Chapman‏/Twitter) Lord Bates was late and was not present at his seat when a fellow Parliamentarian asked a question directed at him. Ashamed, he resigned and walked out of the House. (Source: Richard Chapman‏/Twitter)

With the ongoing Budget session, all eyes are glued to the proceedings in Parliament. And we have to acknowledge, there are times that even Parliament can throw up the most unexpected surprises, not because of the serious discussions and debates but for some very unusual and weird things. From marriage proposals to napping sessions, politicians have got Netizens buzzing on the unlikeliest of topics. And while we were still not over a UK minister dozing off in the House of Commons during a debate on Brexit, another video from UK Parliament has left everyone amused. Michael Bates, a minister at the Department for International Development offered a shocking resignation in the House of Lords for being LATE!

Yes, Lord Bates was not present in the chamber and missed a question that was directed at him. Saying he was “thoroughly ashamed” at not being in his place for the question, he walked out to loud shouts of “no!” from others in the chamber. The dramatic footage from the House has now gone viral and people can’t stop talking about it. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to Baroness Lister for my discourtesy in not being in my place to answer her question on a very important matter at the beginning of questions,” Lord Bates said.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO: Government resignation! International Development Minister (as well as ex Langbaurgh MP and Gateshead boy) Lord Bates has quit after missing an oral question. Just look at the reaction from other peers…@itvtynetees pic.twitter.com/0ybYoO8AZM — Joe Pike (@joepike) January 31, 2018

While some couldn’t fathom he resigned for being late and came up with hilarious GIFs and memes, others lauded him for his credibility and dedication. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to his resignation:

I can’t stop watching this. just the way he walks off through the Lords afterwards — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 31, 2018

If we all have to resign for being a little bit late to things then I’m completely screwed. http://t.co/RAKDUrvUcH — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) January 31, 2018

Lord Bates 1 minute later pic.twitter.com/bzFhsAhCos — Peter Lyon (@PeterELyon) January 31, 2018

#lordbates resigning on the spot for being late might be the most British thing I’ve ever heard — Zoe Butcher (@thezoverlord) January 31, 2018

If this was how I reacted to lateness, I would have to resign from life. #alwayslateforeverything #lordbates http://t.co/Q1KfgfNrql — Louise (@LouiseO1987) January 31, 2018

When you leave mid lecture realizing you entered in on wrong class #lordbates pic.twitter.com/2Fr3nIM3z0 — RawPuppy (@_Raw_Dawg) January 31, 2018

Actual footage of Lord Bates on his way to Westminster#ToriesOut #LordBates🐰⏱ pic.twitter.com/s1qZlh1DgT — Chris Stonehouse #fbpe (@chrisasabutton) January 31, 2018

Lord Bates is like a Japanese Train. You wait 2 minutes for one to arrive and when it does it commits Seppuku#LordBates — Hermann the Tosser ❄⛄ (@GeorgeABrowning) January 31, 2018

Lord Bates arriving one minute late for his dentist appointment #lordbates pic.twitter.com/JwfikZOVMz — Addy Raja (@addyraja_) January 31, 2018

I would use any excuse available to resign from this mess – #LordBates pic.twitter.com/XWfJUY2QXj — Anthony the Tiger (@Leesider90) January 31, 2018

I have overbrewed the tea and must resign.

I have jammed the printer and must resign.

I have used a meeting room I didn’t book and—#LordBates — Sam 🐝 (@samuel_pollen) January 31, 2018

So my namesake, #lordbates, does not want my jumper pic.twitter.com/6YfBlY76EG — LindyB (@lapsangsusie) January 31, 2018

British cabinet secretary tried to resign for being late 5 minuets to take the chamber & missed a question. His resignation was not accepted. This is magnificent beyond the word magnificent. If only, all the politicians had a little bit of moral responsibility & shame #LordBates http://t.co/0yioKkZz6y — Abdirachid Fidow (@Iamfidow) January 31, 2018

Unbelievable scenes in the #HouseofLords with #LordBates setting a bar of courtesy, honourability and accountability well beyond the norm of modern politics http://t.co/6PM4GzacFU — Pinidu Chandrasekera (@PiniduC_31) February 1, 2018

What a truly honourable gentleman, setting a sterling example, perhaps more should follow his integrity. Hat’s off to #LordBates & true Northerner. http://t.co/AoTmQbn1W6 — left want 2 be right (@leftwant2brite) January 31, 2018

Most honourable resignation ever..?

Certainly ‘old school’.#LordBates http://t.co/5fmUi9x6hZ — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion KCB MP (@PeterMannionMP) January 31, 2018

Fair play to Lord Bates for getting members of the House of Lords to make some noise. http://t.co/Tpgv7G1jiz — Nathan (@paperclipracket) January 31, 2018

Well that’s a new one. A government minister in the Lord’s has just resigned at the despatch box. Current status of the government 👇 pic.twitter.com/r0OVGCgOFK — DiX Governmental (@DiXGovernmental) January 31, 2018

Lord Bates apparently did so because he was late to answer a question at the dispatch box…if that’s the new bar for resignation….I reckon quite a few might be in trouble 😏 http://t.co/KEe7AW31xC — Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) January 31, 2018

This is so ridiculously over dramatic! The way he flounces off, he must’ve had a Netflix and Chill planned or summat?! #LordBates 😂😂😂 come back man you bloody dafty! http://t.co/Rp3aS5Z0mo — northernbirdy (@northernbirdy) January 31, 2018

Even though his dramatic resignation grabbed eyeballs from around the world, UK Prime Minister Theresa May refused to accept the resignation and said Bates will continue in his post.

