VIDEO: UK minister ‘resigns’ in Parliament for being LATE and Tweeple lost their calm

"I am thoroughly ashamed," Lord Michael Bates told his stunned colleagues as he resigned from the House of Lords after he was late to the chamber and missed a question. His resignation, however, was not accepted.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2018 2:59 pm
Lord Bates was late and was not present at his seat when a fellow Parliamentarian asked a question directed at him. Ashamed, he resigned and walked out of the House.
With the ongoing Budget session, all eyes are glued to the proceedings in Parliament. And we have to acknowledge, there are times that even Parliament can throw up the most unexpected surprises, not because of the serious discussions and debates but for some very unusual and weird things. From marriage proposals to napping sessions, politicians have got Netizens buzzing on the unlikeliest of topics. And while we were still not over a UK minister dozing off in the House of Commons during a debate on Brexit, another video from UK Parliament has left everyone amused. Michael Bates, a minister at the Department for International Development offered a shocking resignation in the House of Lords for being LATE!

Yes, Lord Bates was not present in the chamber and missed a question that was directed at him. Saying he was “thoroughly ashamed” at not being in his place for the question, he walked out to loud shouts of “no!” from others in the chamber. The dramatic footage from the House has now gone viral and people can’t stop talking about it. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to Baroness Lister for my discourtesy in not being in my place to answer her question on a very important matter at the beginning of questions,” Lord Bates said.

Watch the video here:

While some couldn’t fathom he resigned for being late and came up with hilarious GIFs and memes, others lauded him for his credibility and dedication. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to his resignation:

Even though his dramatic resignation grabbed eyeballs from around the world, UK Prime Minister Theresa May refused to accept the resignation and said Bates will continue in his post.

