‘End the hate’: London Mayor Sadiq Khan appeals after reading Islamophobic hate tweets

London Mayor Sadiq Khan entreated one and all to end the hate speech. (Source: Sadiq Khan/Twitter) London Mayor Sadiq Khan entreated one and all to end the hate speech. (Source: Sadiq Khan/Twitter)

Hate directed towards Muslims can often take an ugly turn. Without giving it a thought, many hold them accountable for terrorism — that too, merely for belonging to a certain religion. In order to “end the hate”, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, recently read out the tweets that he usually gets, and divulged how sad it is to see the innocent Muslims getting targeted. While one tweet read, “I say kill the Mayor of London and you will get rid of one Muslim terrorist,” another one said, “There is an easy solution for terrorism. Deport the Muslims. Starting with your pathetic self.”

Without commenting on each one of them separately, Khan said that he is not trying to portray himself as a victim, and added, “I worry about what happens when young girls and boys from minority background see this kind of thing on their social media timelines or experience it themselves.” And finally, he entreated everybody to end such hatred. “It’s time to act on hate speech. Watch, retweet and help #endthehate,” he wrote.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd